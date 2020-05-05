Mother's Day parade in Williamsport

A senior living community in Williamsport hosted a social distancing parade to celebrate mothers.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a special day for families in Williamsport. Residents at Lehighton place, a senior living community, gathered in the parking lot for a Mother's Day parade.

"Just seeing everybody happy and waving to you was great and if I could get this mask off, I'd give them all a big kiss."

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, families would be unable to celebrate the holiday together this weekend, so a social distancing parade was the next best option.

"Mother's Day is such an important day, we wanted to make it very special for their families and for our residents."

"It's great to at least honor moms, they contribute an awful lot to society and to see them honored here at Lehighton Place makes you feel pretty good about Lehighton Place."

Families drove through the parking lot to celebrate mothers and to see loved ones for the first time in a while.

"I think it's great for all, I think it is a pick me up for them and us, we haven't seen them since March 13."

Roberta Malone says she enjoyed being outside and seeing all of the smiling faces, including the furry ones.

"Everybody is just happy, wishing them a happy Mother's Day and I loved seeing all the animals, lots of animals in the cars."