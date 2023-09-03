Mother charged with homicide in death of newborn

Police say Chemari Truax gave birth to her daughter inside her home in Williamsport on Tuesday. She allegedly didn't immediately seek medical care for the child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County mother faces homicide and child endangerment charges in the death of her newborn.

Police say Chemari Truax gave birth to her daughter at 23 weeks inside her home on Fifth Avenue in Williamsport on Tuesday.

She allegedly didn't immediately seek medical help for her daughter until an hour later when she went to the UPMC Williamsport Emergency Department.

Shortly after arrival, the baby went into cardiac arrest and died.

Police later learned Truax visited a clinic in Harrisburg to terminate the pregnancy in November, but the procedure was unsuccessful. She also reportedly tested positive for cocaine during a visit to Geisinger in Muncy in February.

Truax is in the Lycoming County prison and was denied bail.