Williamsport police talk recent homicide arrests

The Williamsport Bureau of Police have recently made several homicide arrests and expect to make more in the coming weeks.

Police in Williamsport are working around the clock to make the city a safer place. Over the past few weeks, police have made three arrests connected to homicides.

"Agents have just been plugging away and working. Now all their hard work has come to fruition, and we are able to make some arrests," said Police Chief Justin Snyder.

"I want to give thanks to our public safety personnel. They have been working diligently since these crimes were committed," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Police arrested Seneca Mitchell and Rocellus Carter for the murder of Semaj Mozee in October 2020. They also arrested Shakya El in connection with a murder stemming back to 2021.

Chief Snyder credits his team, lab work, and witness statements for the recent arrests.

"There's a lot of variables in place. Looking for lab results, there is a lot of interviews to be done and just a lot of follow-up that takes time, and it can take up to a year or several years," said Snyder.

Police could not share information about other open homicide cases, but they did say more arrests are on the horizon.

"They're polishing up some more cases, so yes, there will be some more arrests coming down the line. Like I said, they are doing a great job," added Snyder.

Mayor Slaughter hopes these recent arrests make folks think twice before committing a crime.

"I think it sends a strong message to the citizens of Williamsport, particularly those who are considering or have committed crimes, violent crimes, that we are going to find you. We are going to work these cases until they are solved," said Slaughter.

