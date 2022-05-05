Busy day for Mexican restaurants

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating stopped by a few Mexican restaurants in central Pennsylvania to see how people are spending the day.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Tables were filling up at Don Patron Mexican Grill in Williamsport. May 5, also known as Cinco de Mayo, is one of the busiest days of the year for Mexican restaurants in our area.

"Busiest day of the whole year," said Miguel Santos. "Cinco de Mayo is just a day to work. It is a day of excitement because we know all the servers are going to make money, all the cooks are making a whole bunch of food, a bunch of margaritas are going to sell. It is going to be a good day."

The day is full of food, drinks, and festivities. Newswatch 16 spoke with people craving Mexican cuisine.

"I love guacamole, so I am here for the guacamole," said Monica Boone.

"I like Mexican food a lot. Everything is perfect," Rita Ndini said.

Galera Dos in Danville was also packed with customers. Employees tell Newswatch 16 that the workday is like one big party.

"It is always very hectic," Kirsten Contreras said. "I have worked on Cinco de Mayo for a couple of years now, and it is always something to look forwards to."

One of the most popular items on the menu is margaritas. Miguel Santos was constantly making drinks.

"We have so much margarita that we have to buy extra containers just to have it ready to refill and have it ready for all the people coming. Because margaritas today sell like crazy."

Restaurant owners say they are excited to see so many people enjoy Mexican cuisine on a day that celebrates a part of the country's history.