Lackawanna College firing up the fun on Cinco de Mayo, highlighting new event with First Friday Scranton

From their culinary skills to their creativity, students at Lackawanna College are celebrating diversity through a new activity playing out in the Electric City.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It’s Cinco de Mayo, and thanks to students at Lackawanna College, Newswatch 16 is cooking up some fun festive foods, but also the facts on a new event hitting the school as part of some fun surrounding First Friday Scranton.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new activity. It’s aimed at highlighting the diversity of Lackawanna College’s student body.

The event surrounds a photography exhibit of sorts. It features snapshots taken by students to get a sense of how they see their culture through the lens of food. All, by using their smartphone cameras.

The winning entries will be used to create a diversity mural that will line the corridor in Lackawanna College’s Culinary Complex.

My Culture Through the Lens of Food

(an Instagram style photography contest)

Where: 409 on Adams at Lackawanna College (student run restaurant)

When: Friday, May 6, starting at 5 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey is participating as well. The school asked Ryan to help judge some of the student snapshots.

The overall goal is to shine a light on the importance of diversity and inclusion in our communities.

409 on Adams:

As part of Thursday’s morning show fun, Ryan visited the school’s student-run restaurant called “409 on Adams.” Many bill it as a five-star experience.

Reservations are required. CLICK HERE TO BOOK ONLINE or call (570) 955-1548.

Address: 409 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18510

Open to the public at 5:30 p.m. (various days of the week which is why you're encouraged to reserve your spot online).

First Friday in Scranton:

First Friday Scranton, according to its website, is all about spotlighting “a wide variety of cultural events found in some of the city's best restaurants and cafes, as well as galleries, boutiques, and other small businesses.”

Events for First Friday Scranton take place from 5-9 p.m.

The event is mostly walkable. It involves everything from art to food.

The goal is to help support the growth of the downtown and support local businesses

History of Cinco de Mayo:

Historians say this holiday is one that celebrates the Mexican army's victory over France in May 5, 1862, during the Battle of Puebla.

It’s actually relatively a minor holiday in Mexico. However, in America, Cinco de Mayo has become quite the celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.