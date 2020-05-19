Long-term care facility in Lycoming County hit hard by coronavirus

The home in Jersey Shore accounts for a large number of cases in the county.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — More than two-thirds of the residents at Manor Care Health Services in Lycoming County have tested positive for COVID-19.

This one nursing home makes up almost half of the reported cases in the county.

Manor Care Health Services, an extended-care facility in Jersey Shore, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

Officials said 71 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, making up almost half of the total reported cases in Lycoming County.

According to the Lycoming County coroner, 15 people have died from coronavirus in the county and 14 of those deaths were residents at the Manor Care facility.

14 staff members there have also tested positive.

Manor Care Health Services issued this statement to Newswatch 16:

"We are doing everything we can to minimize risks associated with the novel coronavirus in our facility. We are in very close communication with our medical director, clinical support team, and local and state health officials about the appropriate steps to serve the best interests of our patients, employees and visitors."

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says her department has been in contact with the facility. She says they have offered additional support to Manor Care.

"We have been in very close contact with that facility and we are providing support as needed and we will provide whatever is necessary to help residents and staff at that facility," Dr. Levine said.

As of now, 51 residents are being treated and isolated at the care facility.