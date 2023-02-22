x
Lycoming County

Man faces charges for shots fired in 2021

The man faces assault charges after firing shots on Park Avenue in Williamsport.
Credit: WNEP

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man faces assault charges after firing shots in Lycoming County.

Officials say Aliek Carr is responsible for the gunfire on Park Avenue in 2021.

Police believe Carr lived in the area at the time.

Carr was picked up in Philadelphia and brought back to Williamsport to face aggravated assault charges.

