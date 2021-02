Police say a man robbed a store in Jersey Shore on Thursday morning.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is under arrest after holding up a smoke shop.

Police say Jess Rauch held up Smokers Express in Jersey Shore on Thursday morning.

When police arrived, they say Rauch fled the scene and left his vehicle on Arch Street.

Police followed footprints in the snow, which led them to a home where Rauch was hiding under a table.

Officers say Rauch was taken into custody, and the stolen cash was recovered.