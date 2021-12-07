Illegal dumping at collection bins in Lycoming County

Folks in Lycoming County are leaving unwanted and hazardous items at the American Rescue Workers' collection bins.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The American Rescue Workers, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to fight and prevent hunger and homelessness, have bins located across central Pennsylvania. The purpose of these bins is to collect old and unwanted clothes.

"We have been able to collect 9 million pounds of donated goods that way," said Kendra Parke, an employee at American Rescue Workers.

However, over the past few months, these bins have been neglected. Officials with the organization say folks have been illegally dumping items that do not belong in the bins.

"Biggest problem is donors dropping off items that are not supposed to be in the bins. Glassware, furniture, things that obviously that the guys, when going through it, could hurt themselves," said Shane Jordan, the director of trucking at the organization.

"Donations that are going into these bins should only be clothing donations. Anything else we ask that you bring to our donation center," said Parke.

These bins are located at TJ's Market in Hughesville. Items are being stacked outside the bins. This is a hassle for the drivers having to pick them up, and usually, the organization cannot take these items.

"We try to hit about 20 to 25 bins in a day per truckload, and if there is a lot of trash, it will take them more time and more manhours to clean those boxes and get the trash out," said Jordan.

The American Rescue Workers previously had bins located at the Montoursville recycling center. People kept leaving items outside the bins, and it created such a mess that the borough asked for them to be removed.

"If the bins are full, we ask that you call us we ask that you call us or visit our website to see other locations you can make your donations," said Parke.