Hunting during COVID-19

Doctors in Williamsport are urging hunters to follow COVID-19 guidelines over the next few weeks.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With hunting seasons for both black bears and deer quickly approaching, medical professionals at UPMC are preparing to see more cases of COVID-19 in the Susquehanna region.

"We are prepared and we are definitely anticipating a bigger surge than what we already have right now especially going forward in the next three to four weeks," said UPMC Susquehanna's Dr. Rutul.

Cases across the commonwealth have been on the rise since September.

Dr. Rutul Dalal of UPMC Susquehanna says the hospital is seeing more than 10% of all COVID tests come back positive. He is worried that hunting trips will expose many people to the virus.

"One person with COVID means five to six people can get exposed, now if those six people get back home and give it to their family members then it becomes a domino effect."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission offered this statement to Newswatch 16:

"The Pennsylvania Game Commission urges all hunters and trappers to follow the current guidelines set forth by the Department of Health regarding COVID-19."

If you are plan to go on a hunting trip over the next few weeks, Dr. Dalal has a few tips he'd like you to follow.

"If you do have to probably share some tools, like a gun or a pair of binoculars, make sure you have hand sanitizing stations. It doesn't have to be anything fancy, just leave a spot on the cabin table for a bottle of hand sanitizer so everybody who touches a tool or if it changes hands should keep cleaning their hands."