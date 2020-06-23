Find out where kids in Williamsport can grab a free lunch

Williamsport wants to make sure children are not going hungry this summer, so even during the pandemic, the city is giving kids free meals during the summer months.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The city of Williamsport recently kicked off its summer lunch program that provides over 300 meals a week to kids in the area.

The summer lunch program in Williamsport is providing kids with free lunches two days a week. Lunches are handed out every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"People in this community aren't aware that for some kids, their only meal is when they go to school and having that lunch, or having that breakfast, so we want to offer them something throughout the summer, so that way, there is no child left without a meal," said Kayla Drummond, Williamsport's recreation coordinator.

Lunches are being distributed at three different locations: Preziosi Park, Brandon Park, and Shaw Park.

Drummond hopes the park locations will encourage kids to stay and play safely after eating their lunches.

"Stay, hang out, have a conversation, or just go to the park and enjoy some nature."

You don't have to sign up for the lunch program, you just walk up and grab a lunch.

"We encourage more kids, more parents to come out. you don't even need a child to come with you, if you just show up and the kids are at home, just grab lunches and take them back to them," said Drummond.

Kids in Williamsport say they are really enjoying the healthy lunches.

"It was like a sandwich taco, broccoli, and some fruit, and it was really good and I'm still kind of eating it," Kira Emmil said.

"Broccoli, vegetables and cheese and ham sandwich, and basically, I don't like broccoli as much, but I ate two pieces to help me stay healthy," Blaize Neyhart said.

Officials with the Williamsport Recreation Department will continue the lunch program until mid-August when schools reopen.