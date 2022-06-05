Flower fever: Florists swamped heading into Mother's Day

It's a hectic time at Nevills Flowers in Montoursville as workers fill orders for Mother's Day.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — If you plan on doing some last-minute shopping for Mother's Day, you may have some trouble finding flowers.

"It is a very busy weekend. Not only is it Mother's Day, but we have five local school proms, and of course, we still have the daily business," said Melissa Iseley, owner of Nevills Flowers in Montoursville.

Newswatch 16 found Sandra Null preparing dozens of flower arrangements for this weekend.

"It feels like I am on number 200 right now; that's what it feels like. I just finished the corsages, and I don't know how many of those we had, but it has just been busy," said Null.

Hunter Hanna stopped by to pick up flowers for the two lucky ladies in his life.

"I think the flowers will look pretty good on my date, and I am getting some flowers for Mother's Day," said Hanna.

Owners of Nevills Flowers tell Newswatch 16 that the phones have been ringing non-stop. The business has been so busy that it couldn't take any more orders.

"We actually had a very large rush. I think everyone realized it was Mother's Day on Monday or Tuesday and did not know ahead of time, so everybody has been phoning in really quickly to place their orders," added Iseley.

The flower shop says global supply chain issues have caused problems. Gas and fertilizer prices have also made it tough on local farmers and florists.

"There was a few flowers that we had issues getting in. One of the farms had to shut down, so we could not get that one shipment of the flowers."

Florists recommend placing future orders for holidays a few weeks or months in advance to guarantee you get your flowers.