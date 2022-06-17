First team state championship in school history

The Montgomery Red Raider softball team beat Dubois Central Catholic in the PIAA 1A state championship on Thursday.

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — The Montgomery Red Raider softball team are state champions. The girls won the PIAA 1A state championship on Thursday.

"It is definitely everything any of us could have ever dreamed about. I mean, we have all wanted that day more than anything else," said senior Jenna Waring.

"Unreal to be in the state finals, playing for a championship, and obviously, coming out with the gold like we did. It was just unreal and so amazing to be that team in that position and win," said senior Faith Persing.

This marked the school's first state championship in any sport.

Assistant Coach Wayne Stine says he is still soaking it all in.

"It is an incredible feeling; it really hasn't sunk in yet. Just hasn't sunk in, but it will," said Stine.

"The first team state championship is just amazing. Kids dream of that every day. There's how many class A teams in softball that don't get to experience that? And for us to be the ones that get to win it this year is amazing," added Persing.

"It shows me that our little school can do whatever we put our minds to," said freshman Isabella Staggert.

The softball team won the district championship last year but fell short of a state title in 2021. Waring said she and her teammates had their eyes set on the state title this year.

"This was the ultimate goal, and all of us were very determined to get here, so I am not that surprised," added Waring.

The state championship softball team will be recognized this Saturday at Riverfest in Montgomery.