Construction begins at Williamsport parks

Three city parks in Williamsport are finally getting a facelift starting this week as construction begins on the athletic courts.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Construction is finally underway at parks across the city of Williamsport.

Athletic courts at Memorial, Shaw, and Youngs Woods Parks are getting a makeover.

"They have been dilapidated over the last 10 to 15 years; they have started to fall apart. Now we are bringing them back," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

The mayor provided a layout of the projects.

"We are resurfacing basketball and pickleball courts right here at Memorial Park. Young's Woods is getting a basketball court upgrade, and Shaw Park is getting tennis courts and basketball courts," Mayor Slaughter said.

"It is a very nice thing for these parks to get upgraded because of the multiple opportunities that youth can use them for," said Sean Walker, Williamsport's recreation coordinator.

The athletic courts won't be ready until June. However, parkgoers say they are excited to play on the new courts when they are good to go.

"I like to play basketball with some of my friends, so that will be fun to see how they are going to redo it," Ra'kyl Powell said.

"Because it was closed for such a long time, and then it reopened, and when it reopened, it was still old, so it is great to finally see the courts become new again," Heather Reed said.

Williamsport offers summer camps for kids at Memorial Park, but once these upgrades are finished, the hope is to offer summer camps across the city.

"These days, youth are on their phones, computers, video games, and stuff like that. For us as a city, we want to try and bring these kids back out to our parks," Walker said.

R.C. Bowman is handling the construction.

The city says the costs of the resurfacing upgrades add up to more than $700,000, funded by American Rescue Plan Act money.