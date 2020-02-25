Chef, students team up to prepare meal for rescue workers

A local chef teamed up with culinary students to prepare a meal at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's kitchen in Williamsport was a busy place Tuesday as a group prepared dinner for around 70 people.

Sean Ferry is executive chef at Saffron Grill in Williamsport. He was assisted by culinary arts students from Williamsport Area High School. Together, the group cooked a meal using food from the food bank's healthy food hub.

All of the food will be given to the American Rescue Workers to feed around 70 people at its weekly dinner.

"We're letting their kitchen staff have a little bit of a break and they have an amazing program there, so we love to help them out," said Abbey Eschbach, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

"I think it's important that everybody tries to give back. There's a lot of people out there who need help," Sean Ferry said.

The menu includes cereal-crusted chicken tacos, lentil ragout, and pumpkin cheesecake pie.

The culinary arts students were excited to help.

"Out of nowhere cooking just struck me and now I'm interested in culinary," said Williamsport Area senior William Hayduk.

"I always like seeing up-and-coming chefs and I think as a veteran in the industry, it's important that we build up the new chefs, the up and comers," Ferry said.

"We're helping the students but we're also helping out the American Rescue Workers, making them a nice meal. We're teaching the students something they didn't know about," said jay walker, a line cook at Saffron Grill.