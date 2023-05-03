Agro-tainment coming to Lycoming County

Today Farm promises to bring farm fun and education to the Muncy area.

MUNCY, Pa. — A new form of family fun, entertainment, and education is coming to Lycoming County.

Joshua Leidecker recently purchased all 75 acres of the former Styer Farm near Muncy.

"We have got big plans for a hub of agriculture, education, innovation, sustainability, and all the good stuff right here on this farm," said Leidecker.

The venue will now be known as Today Farm.

The name pays homage to the farm's previous owners.

"I really want to honor what the Styers have done here. "To" is for Tom, and "day" is for Daisy. So, Tom and Daisy Styer," he added.

Today Farm will include a farmer's market, outdoor games, campfires, animals, and much more for family and friends to enjoy.

"We are going to have live music, food vendors, craft vendors with local people building and making things," Leidecker said.

The Bullfrog Brewery, a staple in the Williamsport community, will play a big role in providing some fun. Local brews from the brewery will be found in the farm store.

"Being in our 27th year of business now, something new and fresh is always exciting. We look forward to a long and prosperous future down here," said Steve Koch, the owner of the Bullfrog Brewery.

Leidecker says guests can expect new attractions almost every weekend and some big events this summer. However, there is still work to be done before the grand opening.

"One of our steers, Michael is his name, will be here for the weekend. We have some pigs coming for the weekend. Right now, we are working on getting the store finished up and cleaned up and ready to go," said Leidecker.

Opening day at Today Farms is Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m.