Promoting farm safety | Healthwatch 16

According to Geisinger, farm accidents happen often in our area. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize explains how to prevent these tragedies.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Last week, a toddler in Clinton County was killed after being run over by a piece of farming equipment.

Amy Swarthout is trauma program manager at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. She says, unfortunately, injuries like this happen often in rural communities.

"Tractor rollovers, grain bin injuries, power takeoff injuries, any of the equipment on the farm."

As agribusiness is a big part of Pennsylvania's economy, Geisinger, unfortunately, treats many farm-related injuries in children and adults. Swarthout says awareness is the best way to prevent these injuries.

"Knowing about what injuries can occur and being aware of your surroundings on farms."

Geisinger is hosting an Agricultural Safety Day this Saturday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds to help prepare people for a farming emergency.

In addition to Geisinger, there will be exhibits on tick prevention, bicycle safety, stop the bleed, and gun safety.

"PennDOT is represented, pediatric trauma, adult trauma, Penn State Extension, a local volunteer fire department is coming."

Agricultural Safety Day is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.