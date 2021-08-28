Wine and beer festival benefits community projects in Hazleton

The festival featured more than 50 craft beers and wineries.

HAZLETON, Pa. — One festival in Luzerne County was all about celebrating wine and beer.

The Hazleton Rotary Wine and Beer Festival at Louis Schiavo City View Park featured more than 50 craft beers and various wineries.

There was also live entertainment, craft vendors, and food vendors dishing up everything from empanadas to pierogis to soak up all the alcohol.

"I love all the vendors, of course, the wine and beer, a lot of people I know, a lot of friends. To just be out and about and see people and even that, you know COVID stills happening we could still just get out," said Rena Despirito of McAdoo.