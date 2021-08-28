Garlic Festival returns in Luzerne County

The festival continues on Sunday.

DRUMS, Pa. — Saturday marked the return of a garlic festival in Luzerne County after a year off because of the pandemic.

The Hot and Stinky Garlic Festival kicked off at Zanolini Nursery near Drums.

The festival was started with just a small group of garlic farmers 20 years ago and has grown into a highly anticipated yearly tradition.

The festival features fresh produce and garlic-infused foods, and if you're brave enough, you can participate in the garlic or hot pepper eating contests.