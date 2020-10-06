Marchers continue action for change in Wilkes-Barre

Demonstrations for the Black Lives Matter movement continued in our area as people marched in Luzerne County to spread their message against racial injustice.

Close to 100 people began a Black Lives Matter march across the Market Street bridge in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

"I think it's very important for people to realize that this isn't something that is going to be just a trend, it's not going to be something that's a week or two and just die down. It's really great that this has been started and I think so far this is the biggest civil rights movement in the world," Moustafa Almeky said.

Almeky lives in Shavertown but is originally from Egypt. He says he is all too familiar with injustices taking place overseas and doesn't want to see it here.

"This is home, you know? This is inequality and injustice at home, and I know that if this was about me and this was for my people then I would want people to stand with me and I think it's very important that we stand with our black brothers and sisters."

Something different at this demonstration than others we've seen on Public Square is a voter registration tent where demonstrators can turn their voices into action.

"Even though protesting is great and getting your voice out there is great, you know making sure that everyone is heard. But also making sure that we are putting people in power that are going to do the changes that we want to see in the world, so that's what this is about," Almeky said.

"We have to get out there if we want the changes. You have to utilize and respect your right to vote and let your voices be heard," Candice Harris said.

This is the third demonstration Candice Harris from Edwardsville has attended with her family. She believes it's important for her kids to bear witness to what's taking place.

"I want to teach my kids all about it because it's almost like it's a topic that people are uncomfortable talking about."

Harris comes from a biracial family. She hopes demonstrations such as this not only lead to more like-minded voters, but also conversations so something like racial injustice is not a topic that's difficult to discuss.

"I myself have been put in those situations where my white family doesn't understand what my black family go through, you know? and it is uncomfortable," said Harris.