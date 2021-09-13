Wilkes-Barre looking into police department upgrades

The department is looking into technology that can pinpoint the location of a gunshot.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are several police substations in the city of Wilkes-Barre. It's one of the many ways Mayor George Brown and Police Chief Joseph Coffay tell Newswatch 16 they are using to strengthen the departments community policing.

"It really accomplishes a lot more than just being present in a neighborhood, they're walking in neighborhoods, and showing their presence," said Mayor Brown.

Now these two are hoping to add to that with help from the federal government. Leaders in our area are working to pass a bill that would grant the department 2.1 million dollars. One thing the department wants is ShotSpotter technology.

"That is receivers that are placed in different areas in the city. And if someone fires a gun that shot will be located and the police can now address that, and go right to that spot that the shots fired from," said Mayor Brown.

Photos from the companies website that show how it works. Chief Coffay says they will be strategically placed where the department believes there is drug activity and hopes it will also lead to safety, in addition to a quicker response.

"This ShotSpotter will give us more data immediately that helps enhance that safety to our officers we know what we're going for," said Chief Coffay. "We know it's definitely shots fired, and we know exactly where it's at. That helps with that safety aspect of keeping our officers safe."

Another policing tool that's on the city of Wilkes Barre is agenda is to add dash cameras to all Wilkes Barre Police Department cruisers.

"We'll not only are officers equipped to body cameras. Our patrol wagon is also equipped with cameras, and this is just another step of additional cameras that we have out there to help with the safety of our officers," added Coffay.