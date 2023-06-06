White Haven Trail Festival to celebrate new and improved trailhead

It's a festival two years in the making.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Sierra Fogal from Pocono Biking takes in the brisk morning air as she pedals down the newly reopened trail in White Haven. It's a ride two years and millions of dollars in the making.

A section of the D&L trail that goes through Lehigh Gorge State Park recently got a facelift.

"It's really nice to be running out of White Haven again, to have the access available. DCNR invested $7 million to have a beautiful new access point here. We've got beautiful restrooms, we've got a nice spot to go in the river, beautiful resurfaced trails," Fogal said.

Why not celebrate a new trailhead with a new event? The White Haven Trail Festival is taking place this Saturday.

Whether you want to walk, ride, or just shop and eat around town, there's something for everyone.

Here's how Pocono Biking is getting involved:

"We have shuttles that will be running for an 11-mile section of the D&L trail. We'll shuttle you to the top. You'll ride 11 miles downhill past ponds and beautiful scenery right here to this new access point. So, you get to see it all," Fogal said.

If you're less of a cyclist and more of a history buff, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting guided walking tours.

There will also be plenty of craft and food vendors on Main Street downtown and outside Pocono Biking.

It all takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. For more details, click here.