Vote for your favorite Pennsylvania trail

Nominations are open for DCNR's 2023 Trail of the Year award.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tree-covered, paved, or riverside — there are many trails to choose from for a stroll in the Wyoming Valley and throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

"We have a tremendous amount of trails in Luzerne County, absolutely," said Estelle Campenni of West Pittston.

But Campenni isn't sure if the best trail in the state can be found in Luzerne County.

That's the question the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is asking Pennsylvanians. Folks can nominate their favorite trail for the 2023 Trail of the Year.

"I haven't been out west, but I've seen some remarkable reviews of trails out west. I mean, I was like near Pittsburgh," added Campenni.

"The Pittston trail's great because it's all flat. It's right next to the river, and you have all the beautiful fall foliage," said Renee Phillips of Pittston.

"I would say I like going on the large trail in Frances Slocum. I also liked the trail that is along the dike in Wyoming. That's easy, and it's close by," added Campenni.

If you have a favorite trail you'd like to nominate, you can find details on how to vote for your favorite by clicking here. The deadline to submit is November 11.

The goal of the campaign is to build enthusiasm and support for Pennsylvania trails.

Folks at the farmers market in Pittston say it's easy to fall in love with a nearby trail for many reasons.

"I like to take my dogs there; I go about once a week, and they run off-leash, and they like to sniff run around, and it gets all their energy out," added Phillips about the trail along the river in Pittston.

"When you're out on a trail, there's no religion. There's no politics. You know, it's just pure tranquility. And we need more of that," said Campenni. "Yeah, that's a no-brainer."