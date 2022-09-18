Mountain bike competition held in Palmerton

A ski resort in Carbon County played host to a massive mountain bike racing competition Sunday.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Rubber wheels turned, kicking up dust as dozens of Mountain bike riders looked to catch some air at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton.

"Have fun. Try not to take it too serious, but you know we're all kinda chasing the podium deep deep inside," said Karin Reeve, New Jersey.

Nearly 200 racers of all ages competed in various categories for the Mid-Atlantic Super Series Enduro Mountain Bike Races.

While some looked to break personal records, others just wanted to ride.

"I'm just here to have fun and ride my bike. I think that's what makes it fun and just like being around everybody and your friends and riding. If I do well, that's great. That's just in addition to having a good day," said Ana Broyles, Virginia.

The race is now in its 22nd year of being the premier mountain bike race series in the Mid-Atlantic.

John Milby is the Bike Park Manager at Blue Mountain. He says this is the resort's 8th year hosting the races.

"With this series, it's mainly a cross country series, and they do a few Enduros across the year. This is one of the only enduros that has lift access, so that's a big draw for everybody here. They get to ride the bike park for the day. They don't have to pedal up like they do everywhere else," said Milby.

Riders tell Newswatch 16 that one of their favorite things about the course at Blue Mountain is the rocky terrain.

"There's a lot of steep sections, there's some big jumps, a lot of gnarly terrains. These guys are pretty experienced. They're not like beginner racers that are coming out to this event," said Milby.

"It's a little bit technical, and then there's some fun stuff. It tends to be really rocky. So that adds into the mix cause of some of the trails," said Broyles.

Whether they placed or not, racers we spoke with say it was incredible to be able to compete.

