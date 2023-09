Two people are facing charges after a card skimming scheme at a store in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a card skimming scheme at a store in Luzerne County.

You might remember seeing this surveillance photo earlier this week.

If you shopped at Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township and used self checkout by Build-a-Bear anytime from 9/6/23 to 9/18/23, please see our post here: https://fb.watch/n8MXGYPIRA/?mibextid=cr9u03 Posted by Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department on Monday, September 18, 2023

According to police, the three placed a skimming device on a self-checkout register at Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township earlier this month.

Officials say two of the three have been identified and are part of a national criminal organization.