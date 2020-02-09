Trump, Pence supports happy with Vice President's visit to Exeter

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to supporters at a rally at Kuharchik Construction.

EXETER, Pa. — A construction company in Luzerne County got a vice-presidential visit Tuesday afternoon.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Exeter speaking to supporters at a rally at Kuharchik Construction to talk about jobs and drum up excitement to reelect President Trump.

"He never stopped fighting to keep the promises he made to the people of Pennsylvania. Now it's our turn to fight for him,” said Pence.



Pence visited the company that specializes in manufacturing electrical equipment for streets and highways for a "Workers for Trump" rally where he highlighted the Trump administration's job creation across the country and in the Commonwealth.



"And in those first three years, businesses large and small created more than 7 million good-paying jobs, including 500,000 manufacturing jobs,” said Pence.



Pence said with another four more years in office he and Trump will not only continue to create jobs but also cut taxes, saying their opponent Joe Biden will raise them.



"I mean, think about it. In the middle of a global pandemic, Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by four trillion dollars,” said Pence.



For the people who got the chance to listen to the vice president, they were extremely pleased with what they heard.



“Oh my god, it was awesome, he did a great job. He talked about jobs, making jobs for the economy,” said Alicia Gomba from Hazleton.



While the vice president was here in Exeter to talk about jobs, it was him touching upon his faith and religion that resonated with some at the rally.



"Faith. This is a nation of faith,” said Pence. "So, pray for America. Pray for all the American people.”



"The one thing I loved, he talked about faith and god,” said Gomba.



"He brought back about Christianity, about bring it back,” said Zachary Houston from Exeter. ” I feel our country needs God. I think we need going with what he says.”



"We are going to make Pennsylvania and America stronger and more prosperous than ever before,” said Pence.



Joe Biden's campaign released a statement on the Vice President's rally here, saying: