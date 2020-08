The vice president is set to attend a "Workers of Trump" event in Exeter.

EXETER, Pa. — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a stop in Luzerne County.

He's set to attend a "Workers for Trump" event at Kuharchik Construction, Inc. on Schooley Avenue in Exeter on Tuesday, September 1, at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m.

To get your ticket for the event, click here.