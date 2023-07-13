State police looking for person who scammed elderly man out of over $100,000

The man said he received a call and was told he won the Megamillions jackpot and other prizes, and he had to send payments to get his winnings.

RED ROCK, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are looking for the person who scammed an elderly man out of more than $100,000.

Troopers say the man from Fairmount Township said he received a call in 2022 and was told he won the Megamillions jackpot, a new pickup truck, and $5,000 a week for life.

The victim was instructed to send payments through wire transfers to collect his winnings.

In all, the scammers stole about $110,000 dollars.