Monroe County couple sue Scranton attorney, claiming he tried to scam them

A prominent lawyer is accused of lying to his clients and forging documents to help cover his tracks.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Monroe County couple are accusing a prominent lawyer from Scranton of lying to them about their case. They claim James Conaboy told them they would receive a settlement worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. But they never saw any of that money.

Teresa and John Matheson filed a medical malpractice lawsuit in 2017 with their attorney James Conaboy. Teresa Matheson had an unsuccessful hip surgery two years prior to the lawsuit.

Conaboy is part of the Scranton-based law firm Abrahamsen, Conaboy, and Abrahamsen.

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2020, but the Monroe County couple claim Conaboy lied to them for years, saying their case was progressing and ultimately settled for $700,000. The Mathesons say Conaboy even forged documents to cover his tracks.

But the couple say they never received a dime from their alleged settlement check.

According to the Lackawanna County district attorney, the forgery allegations have been forwarded to the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. Newswatch 16 contacted the attorney general's office. Officials there say they cannot comment on any investigation.

Conaboy's law firm also isn't saying anything about the situation, but his name and photo have been removed from the firm's website and social media pages.

Conaboy's law license is still listed as active on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court website.