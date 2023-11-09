Students, first responders remember 9/11 in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub takes us to the Walk of Honor at Luzerne County Community College.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A piece of the World Trade Center towers that fell on September 11, 2001, is the centerpiece of Luzerne County Community College's Walk of Honor memorial in Nanticoke.

"Even though we're separated by distance, we have that connectivity with the brotherhood that we share," said Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal.

That's why every year, first responders from the area proceed to the memorial and hold a ceremony to honor the victims of the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Lawmakers, college leaders, and students also attend.

"I think it's important across America for everybody to honor this situation because it was such a historic situation," Javar Josey said.

LCCC President Thomas Leary says it's important to carry on this tradition, especially at a place like this school where most students are too young to remember that day.

"I was only 5. I am one of those students, one of those children who do not remember the event. All I remember is my mother sitting at home for days, putting her head in her hands. She was upset she was crying," said Matthew Verbinski, an Army veteran LCCC student.

Verbinski researched 9/11 when he was old enough.

"I do not have a lot of experiences that many of you do. But I can confidently say, and I stand before you here, that what I learned and what I saw inspired me to do jobs and tasks that I never thought myself capable of doing."

First responders hope more young people find similar inspiration so we never forget.