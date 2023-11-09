Scranton emergency personnel remember 9/11

First responders gathered Monday morning for the solemn commemoration at McDade Park.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Members of the Scranton Police and Fire Departments stood side by side at McDade Park in Lackawanna County on Monday morning to remember the emergency personnel who risked their lives on September 11, 2001.

Spectators of all ages were taken back to that solemn day, hearing first-hand experiences from the first responders' point of view.

The daily risks officers and volunteer firefighters take to keep communities like Scranton safe were recognized.

"The first person you call when you need help is a police or fireman," said Charlie Spano, chair of the 9/11 Memorial Committee in Lackawanna County. "They are there, and they are there whether you're a stranger, a friend, or anything in between. "They will help you."