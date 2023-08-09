Gearing up for the 9/11 Memorial Ride in Lycoming County

The first ride took place just four days after the attacks in 2001, and it has been going strong ever since.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of bikers will soon rev up their engines in Lycoming County. The 22nd 9/11 Memorial Ride honors those who died in the attacks in 2001.

"A patriotic shot in the arm," said Tank Baird, the ride coalition president. "We will remember the day, honor those in service to the country, and then we will take that message over 42 miles of Lycoming County roadway."

The first ride took place just four days after the attacks, and it has been going strong ever since. Baird, the 9/11 Memorial Ride Coalition president, says the ride provides a sense of unity.

"There's no parties here. It's not Democrats or Republicans. We are just all Americans when this happens."

The ride passes through 14 municipalities in Lycoming County. The ride map is posted here.

The memorial begins Monday morning at the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company near Montgomery.

"The gates open at 10 (a.m.) We will have vendors set up with food and beverages, and there will be motorcycle dealers that will be here," said coalition member Casey Parker.

If you can't participate in the ride, organizers encourage you to stand along the route. They say the ride is something you have to witness in person.

"It gives you goosebumps. It tears at your heart, and it is an incredible feeling," Parker said.