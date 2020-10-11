State officials warn against getting together with extended family for the holidays

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said people should not travel to see extended family this year to celebrate the holidays.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise and Thanksgiving just two weeks away, the State Department of Health is now recommending people do not see relatives outside of their households for the holiday.

"We want people to stay within their households for holidays and holiday gatherings and then to really be with their extended family and extended neighbors and friends remotely," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

3,400 new cases of the virus were reported in the Commonwealth on Monday. That's the second highest number of new cases in one day in the state since the pandemic began. Topped only by more than 4,000 on Saturday.

Given that, some people in Wilkes-Barre said they plan on following the state's guidance.

"If you're not around them on a daily basis, or even maybe a weekly basis, then it's probably best just to limit it this year just to be safe," Anna Mae Opitz of Hanover Township said.

"The most responsible thing you can do is of course is to stay home. Don't see your family. You know, we have modern technology," Monce Brooks of Wilkes-Barre said.

Others said they still plan on seeing friends and family.

"I kind of feel like it should kind of be like, do whatever you feel comfortable doing, you know? You take whatever risk you want. It's your risk," Nick Dilorenzo of Wilkes-Barre said.

What about college students?

Wilkes University students are preparing to leave campus for an early end to the semester just before Thanksgiving.

Students are being told to limit their exposure as much as possible in the weeks leading up to their return home.

The university suggests they avoid in-person get-togethers, get a flu shot, and make a plan with their families.

"We've actually encouraged all our students for the last couple of weeks leading up to that to minimize their contact outside of the most necessary contacts that they have to have," Wilkes University President Greg Cant said.

"I'm actually getting tested just before I go home just to ensure that I haven't come in contact with anything. I've been maintaining a safe distance, seeing a select few people, a select few friends," Wilkes University Junior Jessica White said.