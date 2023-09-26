Restoring water to those impacted by Glen Lyon subsidence

While crews work to fill in the void, others are trying to restore water service in the neighborhood

GLEN LYON, Pa. — Dump truck after dump truck loaded up with rocks made its rounds all day, working to fill the gaping hole left behind the Rock Hill Apartment Complex near Nanticoke.

“Seems like they've made a lot of progress. Today we have 4 trucks coming in, and looks like they're making the hole a little smaller, I should say,” explained Barry Yohey, Executive Director of Luzerne County Housing Authority.

Officials say the collapse that happened Sunday is due to a mine subsidence.

The Luzerne County Housing Authority says there were nearly two dozen people displaced.

Some people were able to go back to their homes Monday night.

Others are being relocated by the housing authority.

“We're hoping they get in here tonight. There are five units tonight and 4 behind. Two were transferred to units available in this project, and we are working with the project managers to find more units on other properties for the other tenants that were displaced,” said Yohey.

Along with filling the sinkhole, crews were working to install a temporary waterline to one of the buildings on the property.

The line to that building was lost in the subsidence.

Questions remain about possible structural damage to the building that sits right on the edge of the sinkhole.

Officials with the housing authority say only time will tell if there are any issues.