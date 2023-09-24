Sinkhole opens up near apartments in Luzerne County

A sinkhole opened up in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

GLEN LYON, Pa. — A massive sinkhole opened up in Luzerne County.

Officials at the Luzerne County Communication Center confirmed that the ground collapsed in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Rock Street.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene. Officials warn people to stay away from the area as they respond.

A viewer sent Newswatch 16 these photos of the sinkhole:

There is no word of any injuries caused by this sinkhole in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.