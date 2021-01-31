Shickshinny home destroyed by flames

The two adults and two children who lived there all made it out safely.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out along Grant Street just before 5 a.m.

According to a neighbor, the two adults and two children who lived there all made it out safely.

Firefighters from Luzerne and Columbia County responded.

Fire officials say ultimately the home is a total loss.

So far, no word on what may have sparked the blaze.

Five Mountain Outfitters Co, Shickshinny, is accepting donations at the shop.

Message them on Facebook or call 570-885-0081.

Collecting clothes, sizes: men's size large, shoe 10. Women's large, shoe 8. Youth large, shoe 8-24 months, shoe 5-6.