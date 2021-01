The flames broke out before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A fire damaged a home in Pittston Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pittston Fire Chief, crews were called to a home along Suscon Road just before 3:00 p.m.

When they arrived, flames were bursting through the back of the home.

Officials say they were able to put the fire out quickly.

No one was home at the time.