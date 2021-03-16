Scrapyard still smolders in Wilkes-Barre

Crews continued to fight remnants of Monday's massive fire at a scrap and recycling center in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Crews remained on the scene Tuesday at Bielecki's Scrap and Recycling in Wilkes-Barre, monitoring hot spots while electrical crews work to replace lines that were caught in the line of fire.

A grass fire nearby quickly turned into a dangerous situation, with the wind blowing flames through cardboard, propane tanks, and other items in the yard.

The Wilkes-Barre fire chief says there are still about six spots in the scrapyard where there's fire present. They have to bring in heavy equipment to lift it and douse it with water to put them out for good.

"I saw black smoke for miles in the sky, and you can see away from miles, so from West Wyoming to Wilkes-Barre, that's quite a distance you can see this," Walter Banicky said.

Banicky witnessed some of the fire and says he feels for the workers and the family as their business sits in ruins.

"They've had a big impact in the area, in Wilkes-Barre for a long time. I'm a former resident of Genetti Towers, where the fire occurred there two days ago. This place is very well known. It's a scrapyard that's been in Wilkes-Barre for, I don't know, decades-long, and there's not too many scrapyards that are far away from here."