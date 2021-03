Heavy smoke and flames could be seen throughout the city as fire tore through Bielecki Scrap and Recycling Center.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Fire ripped through a scrapyard in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the facility off North Pennsylvania Avenue.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the fire