Roots to Recovery Heartwood Center in Hazleton

A nonprofit in Hazleton is utilizing a new space to help the homeless.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The former Boyle's Funeral Home on South Wyoming Avenue in Hazleton has new life as a day center for the homeless.

"That's the purpose of this center, so they can come in and receive the services, and we are a safe zone for them, no judgment. We are just here to help," said Kerri Scheitrum, regional director of New Roots Recovery.

"It's a safe haven if you are homeless, and for people who are recovering, it's just somewhere you can call home," Sarah Bradbury said.

Staff at the Heartwood Center say a larger space was needed for people to find support and shelter after the overnight shelter closes. The center offers breakfast and lunch, housing assistance, and everyday essentials.

"We make sure they get their IDs, birth certificates, Social Security cards, because without any of that, they can't get a job, and that's where the struggle comes in. People come off the street, and they don't know how to go about that," Scheitrum said.

Some rooms at the day center are still a work in progress, including one which is set to be a café. All of it is made possible through grant funding.

The Heartwood Center also has certified recovery specialists on hand for those who are struggling with addiction staff members share their own personal struggles with those visiting the center.

"Basically, I took a left turn in my life and sold drugs, got involved with negative things, and I just got to the point where I kept going to prison and going to prison and coming home," said George Cope, who is now a certified recovery specialist (CRS).

CRS staff members like Cope help people get back on their feet. He also received help years ago.

"With the firsthand experience, I really have an understanding of what people are trying to go through, and what they need that helps a lot of services that are offered aren't adequate enough to fulfill the full picture," Cope said.

The Heartwood Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.