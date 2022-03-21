Emergency homeless shelter in need of repairs

The American Rescue Workers are raising funds to restore an emergency shelter in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Saving Grace Shelter in Williamsport houses people who are in need of emergency housing.

"The average stay here is about 30 days. So our goal is to connect those who need our resources with other community resources so that they can become self-sufficient and find housing," said Valerie Fessler of the American Rescue Workers.

The former church was sold to the American Rescue Workers for one dollar back in 2010. The building was built in the late 1800s and is still in need of repairs.

"We had a roof replaced recently and there was some leakage that caused some ceiling damage so we have some ceilings that need to be repaired."

The organization received a $48,000 grant for the property. That money will be used to build a new handicap ramp, relocate the office, and some cosmetic touch-ups.

"So, it will provide a more safe environment for those who are staying at our emergency shelter. We are also going to replace some of the rotting eaves on the outside of the building."

Almost 300 people lived in the shelter throughout last year. Temporary residents say this place is helping them get back on their feet.

"I am an older gentleman. 61 years of age. I have bone cancer. So, when they told me about this place I came here and I have been getting the help that I needed," said John Tiebout, a resident at the shelter.

"It is the only true emergency shelter in our community and the surrounding communities where someone who is literally homeless and even with a child can come and stay anytime," added Fessler.

Along with the grants that the American Rescue Workers have received they are looking to raise around $300,000 for the restoration.

You can donate to the project here.