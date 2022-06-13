UPDATE: I-81 in Luzerne County reopens after rig wreck

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on I-81 near Hazleton. All lanes reopened after noon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of a highway in Luzerne County was closed Monday morning by a tractor-trailer crash.

Interstate 81 south near mile marker 143 in Butler Township, near Hazleton, was closed because of the wreck.

Images from PennDOT traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

PennDOT said all lanes reopened early Monday afternoon.

Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.