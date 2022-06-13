UPDATE: I-81 in Luzerne County reopens after rig wreck

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of a highway in Luzerne County was closed Monday morning by a tractor-trailer crash.
Interstate 81 south near mile marker 143 in Butler Township, near Hazleton, was closed because of the wreck.
Images from PennDOT traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill.
There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
PennDOT said all lanes reopened early Monday afternoon.
