Edwardsville Pierogi Festival is back for another year

It's all about classic Polish food this weekend in Luzerne County.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — If there's one thing about northeastern Pennsylvania – people love their pierogis.

"People in northeast PA have a very specific desire when it comes to pierogies. They want them big, they want them filled, they want a soft dough, and we do all of that. But we do premium and unique flavors," said Lauren Gorney, co-owner of NEPA'rogi.

The eighth annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival in John Hopkins Memorial Park is packed with pierogi lovers. Some tell us classic is the way to go, but others get adventurous with the flavors.

"Here, I like the jalapeno pierogies. They are the best with crispy onions and lots of butter," Dawn Gnall said.

"I'm Polish, so they've always been great to me, the taste, the flavors, everything!" Victoria Ramiccio said.

Organizers say it's a record-setting year with more than 85 vendors, and they're ready for a big turnout.

"We expect this place to be rocking tonight. We're really expecting a huge crowd, so if you're going to come down, get here early," said Jackie Moran, president of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee.

NEPA'rogi is making its festival debut after recently opening a storefront in Nanticoke.

"Being that it is our first year, we didn't know what to expect too much, but we have been busy, very steady," said co-owner Frank Marcinkowski.

Another new vendor hails from East Stroudsburg. Dymski Pierogies is serving up quite the spread with its authentic polish recipes.

"We have 22 different flavors, but today we have three, but tomorrow we will bring more," Marcin Dymski said.

And there's more than just food. The festival also features live entertainment, vendors, along with rides and games for the kids.

"I just love the whole festival, in general. It's going to be a nice weekend for it no rain for once," Scott Avery said.

The Edwardsville Pierogi Festival continues Saturday with a parade starting at 11 a.m.