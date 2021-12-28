Residents weigh in on regional police department

Proposed for five municipalities on the west side of the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The police department in West Pittston has been serving since 1857.

Down Wyoming Avenue, the Wyoming Police department has been here since 1885.

Now for the first time, these two departments could be working as one, along with 3 others, as a proposed an ordinance to combine the departments of West Pittston, Wyoming, West Wyoming Exeter Township and Exeter into one comes to a vote next month.

"I don't know, I don't know how they're going to do that. Why do they want to do that? They don't have enough policemen or what?" asked Lorraine Jackett of West Pittston.

The proposed ordinance says the newly formed Wyoming Area Regional Police Department would "provide comprehensive, quality police protection in a more efficient and cost-effective manner."

"I think it would be positive that they can combine it all and got rid of part time and you know, just one big conglomeration of all of them would be better I believe," said Allen Rooney of West Pittston.

A newly-formed Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission would oversee the department made up of 2 representatives from each municipality.

People in West Pittston hope the police coverage in their neighborhood isn't diminished by the plan.

"Well West Pittston has a lot of police going around. Every time you turn around there's one coming up and down the road. I live off of Susquehanna Avenue there, one block. So you know they really watch it around here," added Jackett.

If the former state police barracks in Wyoming was used as the new regional departments headquarters, one resident told Newswatch 16 he would be concerned about response time to Exeter Township. He hopes that the current police stations would be used as sub-stations or satellite offices for the Department.

"Yeah, maybe up to the Falls bridge? I would like to see more penetration in that area myself," added Rooney.

Officials say this has been proposed in the past, but this is the first time it's gone this far. It's all up to votes planned for next month.