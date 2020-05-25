Remembrance & Re-connection at Harveys Lake

Everyone has their own way to observe Memorial Day. Some folks in Luzerne County believe today was about more than just remembering, but also reconnecting.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — Hundreds donned their favorite Americana and lined up outside Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967 to observe Memorial Day.

"We typically do a memorial service here but we're trying to do a parade to keep obviously social distancing in effect," said David Delaney of the Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967.

Residents here tell Newswatch 16 the ceremony is usually small, but the turn out for the parade was anything but.

"This shows you how many people care about veterans. So it's great. It really is," says organizer Clarence Hogan.

Motorcycles, classics cars, hot rods, fire engines, and more all for one reason.

"To remember that it's not about a barbecue or the deals, boating, jet skiing, it's about spending time thinking about the people that we've lost," said Delaney.

For Jim Martin and his family it's about that too; but this parade goes beyond its mission for him.

"Well I'll tell you one thing that's very important about this. They have re-established the human connection again," explained Martin. "This is a time when there's so much loneliness and depression, doing something like this it really speaks volumes for this community and helping the people get out and reestablish the connections of family friends."