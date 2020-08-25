Powerful storm in Kingston causes trees to fall onto homes, cars

UGI is working to restore power for more than 1,300 customers, primarily in Kingston. Power is expected to be back late Monday night into Tuesday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Strong winds on Monday afternoon ripped trees from the roots and onto houses and cars.

Heavy rain flooded the roads, making North Welles Avenue seem more like a lake.

Beth Dalsanto lives along Gibson Avenue.

She heard a tree crack as it fell onto her neighbor's home.

"It sounded like a freight train going through the neighborhood and I walked out front to hear what the noise was because it shook a little bit and I saw the tree down," Dalsanto said.

Just a few blocks away on West Union Street, a crane company was called to remove a tree that was tangled in wires. Another tree along the same street almost hit Camellia Kondratick's home.

"It look likes a war zone. I've never seen anything like this in my life! I mean, to see trees that are hundreds of years old with the roots torn out," Kondratick said.

Strong winds from the storm blew off some of the siding of Mid State Lumber Yard along Pringle Street.

"We were just standing there waiting to go home for the day and then a little gap in the siding started and then it just ripped like 30 feet right off the building," Mid State Lumber employee Kyler Newman said.

Farther down along Pringle Street, a tree came tumbling down in the storm and crushed a shed and a car underneath it.

"I was going to bring the dog out and I came out and needless to say I can't even get off my porch," Suzanne Koehnlein said.

Koehnlein may have lost her car but she is feeling lucky she and her husband weren't hurt.

"Everything that was damaged can be replaced. We're fine. So, God Bless he is an awesome God," Koehnlein said.