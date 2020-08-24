Storm causes down utility poles in Wilkes-Barre

Police are warning people to stay away from South Main and Academy Streets.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are warning people from coming to look and take pictures at South Main and Academy Streets because live wires that have been ripped down.

It is unknown how many poles were knocked over, however one police officer believes at least twelve were toppled over.

There was a report that a person was trapped in their car out here with live wires on top but another officer tells me the fire department got them out.

PPL is reporting that more than 3,200 homes and businesses are out of power.