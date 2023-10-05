Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Luzerne County

The winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold at the Citgo on Bear Creek Boulevard.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — While no one hit the big jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball lottery drawing, a ticket sold in Luzerne County is worth $2 million.

The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn—9, 35, 54, 63, 64—to win $2 million.

The Citgo on Bear Creek Boulevard near Wilkes-Barre gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winner.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.4 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing.

