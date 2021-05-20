Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Luzerne County

PLAINS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lottery retailer in Luzerne County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, May 19 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—11,13, 55, 56, 69, and the red Powerball 4—to win $100,000.
The Turkey Hill on South Main Street in Plains gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Wednesday night's drawing was delayed by a technical problem and did not air live. The drawing was posted on the Powerball YouTube channel.
Watch the live drawings of the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.