Luzerne County

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Luzerne County

The Turkey Hill store in Plains sold the big winner for Wednesday night's drawing.
Credit: Powerball39 YouTube/WNEP

PLAINS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lottery retailer in Luzerne County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, May 19 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—11,13, 55, 56, 69, and the red Powerball 4—to win $100,000.

The Turkey Hill on South Main Street in Plains gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Wednesday night's drawing was delayed by a technical problem and did not air live. The drawing was posted on the Powerball YouTube channel.

Watch the live drawings of the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.

