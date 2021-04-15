Big payday for Powerball tickets sold in Bradford, Pike Counties

The winning tickets matched 4 of the 5 balls drawn to win $100,000.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lottery retailers in Pike and Bradford Counites sold Powerball with Power Play winning tickets worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, April 14 drawing.

Both tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn—13, 30, 33, 45, 61—and the red Powerball 14 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

TOPS Friendly Markets in the Bradford Towne Center in Towanda and Mirabito Convenience Store on Route 739 near Hawley each get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.